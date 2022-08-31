Clash of the Titans: Farage Challenges Boris to Boxing Fight

With Liz Truss versus Tom Newton Dunn, and Mick Lynch versus Grant Shapps packing the undercard, SW1’s Fight Night final now has its main event: Prime Ministerial prizefighter Boris Johnson taking on the Brexit Bruiser Nigel Farage. Speaking at The O2 Arena over the weekend after YouTuber KSI’s back-to-back victories in the ring, Farage was asked if he could ever see himself lacing up a pair of gloves. While he claimed his age might limit his potential, he admitted he has got one opponent in mind:

“Oh, I could deal with [Boris]… Boris, if you’re listening now, let’s do it.”

As of next week, Boris will have a bit more time on his hands. Time to pump some iron and get training. Nige is waiting…