Sam Tarry Brings in Carter Ruck to Fight Party in Reselection Battle

Former Shadow Transport Secretary Minister Sam Tarry is declaring all-out war on the Labour Party, with solicitors from top law firm Carter-Ruck writing to Labour’s General Secretary David Evans to demand an immediate end to Tarry’s constituency reselection battle on the grounds of apparent “rule-breaking [and] voter fraud“. Carter-Ruck’s lawyers don’t come cheap. Presumably Tarry’s dipping into his union backers’ pockets to stump up the cash.

Writing this morning, Tarry’s lawyers said:

“Mr Tarry […] wrote to you on Tuesday 5 July 2022, raising very serious concerns about the manner in which that trigger ballot process had apparently been conducted, and informing you of the large volume of complaints that he had received from Labour Party members and affiliates around procedural irregularities, in addition to an alarming report of voter fraud. We are presently considering with Mr Tarry those reports of irregularities and malpractice, and their implications for the integrity of the trigger ballot process, but we refer you in full to our client’s correspondence in this regard […] There should clearly be no prospect of this process continuing further until the very serious matters raised by our client have been fully resolved.”

Either way, it’s not a fight LOTO are likely to back down on any time soon; Tarry’s already promised to ruin Starmer’s conference over his rail strike policy anyway. A Labour spokesperson declined to comment. Should make for awkward pillow talk with Angie…

Read the full letter below: