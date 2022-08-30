LibDems Open Candidate Selection in Gove’s Seat… Two Months After Selecting a Candidate

Alasdair Pinkerton, the LibDem candidate for Surrey Heath, has had some disappointing news. Just a few weeks after being chosen to stand as the LibDem candidate in Michael Gove’s Surrey Heath constituency, he has seemingly been de-selected in favour of a party publicity stunt. According to an email sent to constituency members, and ‘leaked’ to Lewis Goodall, a new selection process has been initiated for a hypothetical forthcoming by-election. The LibDems say this is necessary to ensure there are suitable candidates ready for any constituency “where there might be a possible by-election”.

In their excitement, the LibDems seemed to have forgotten that they proudly announced Alasdair Pinkerton as their candidate in the seat on the 7th July, with Pinkerton saying he is “ready and excited to embrace the challenge of the coming years”.

A statement from me.



Come and be part of the team who are going to shake things up, deliver change, and shape a brighter future.



Show your support: https://t.co/4jApVgJCQm pic.twitter.com/mwo47sOkjr — Alasdair Pinkerton (@AlPinkerton) July 7, 2022

Is the party trying to ditch a bad candidate they regret choosing? A browse of his recent Twitter posts include Alasdair asking whether the PM is a “Russian asset”, correcting President Zelenskyy’s claim that the PM is a friend of Ukraine, and telling Sam Gyimah MP – who would go on to defect from the Tories to the LibDems – to “f**k right off” for being too pro-Brexit. Guido doesn’t blame the LibDems for wanting a new candidate…