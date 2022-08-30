Dodds Claims Labour Has Always Been “Very Clear” on Cost of Living Policies

The bank holiday weekend is over and it’s back to business as usual in SW1, with Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds appearing on Sky News this morning claiming Labour has been “very clear” on its policy proposals for the energy crisis – just minutes after Labour’s own Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had appeared on the same show to insist the party hasn’t gone far enough, and should be pushing for renationalisation. Happy Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Kay Burley, Dodds said:

While I agree with Andy on very many things, I think actually the real contrast is between Labour’s fully-costed plans to stop people having to pay those enormous projected increases this autumn and winter… of course every party changes their manifestos over time, I’ve just been talking about the immediate measures right now Labour would take… Labour’s been very clear in saying we are pragmatic about the role of public ownership within energy…”

A fully-costed plan that may well end up making furlough spending look like pocket change. It looks like Dodds is also suffering from a serious bout of selective amnesia over Starmer’s leadership pledges…