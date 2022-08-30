Digital Minister Loses Connection While Boasting about Broadband Rollout

Matt Warman got given the media round this morning, to brag about the success of the government’s broadband rollout. His performance was, unfortunately, scuppered as his internet connection died mid-interview. Nick Ferrari had already covered questions on the £5 billion Project Gigabit rollout before moving on to other topics. As they moved on to the weekend’s events at Notting Hill Carnival, Matt’s picture froze and he fell offline.

“This is handy as you’re the broadband minister, you can’t hear me can you? That is sensational and the picture’s frozen so there we go – you’ve got the government banging on about how many billion pounds it is about gigabit and he can’t take the question.

Matt tells Guido fibre optic broadband is being deployed in Boston as we speak and is already operating in some limited areas.