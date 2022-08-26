Mirror Express Hacks Pause Strike

Late last night, the Reach PLC union members paused today’s planned strike over pay. Express and Mirror hacks were set to walk out today, Wednesday 31 and 14–15 September after Reach offered staff a mere 3% or £750 pay rise. The National Union of Journalists announced last minute today’s strike has now been suspended…

The pause came as the union announced talks had been resumed with Reach “with a view to reaching a fair and acceptable settlement for all of our hardworking members.” The rest of the strike days remain in place…

The remaining three strike days and period of working to rule remains in place and will be active should the negotiations over the Bank Holiday weekend not yield any meaningful proposals from the company. — Mirror NUJ Chapel (@MirrorNUJ) August 25, 2022

The continued threat of Express strikes is bad news for anyone who likes reading regurgitated Guido articles hours after they’re published here…