Leftie Teacher Indoctrinates Year 7s that Tories Put “Profit Over Planet”

Leftie teacher, Meryl Batchelder, has been boasting on Twitter that she taught her pupils that the Tories put “profit over the planet”, whilst calling for a ‘revolution… of the non-violent kind if possible”. The teacher in question is the subject leader for science at a school in Northumberland and a “UN accredited climate change teacher”. Guardian columnist, Meryl, has also previously written about her wish to ‘green the curriculum’ in schools.

According to the teacher, after the class’s unit on Earth & Atmosphere she instructed her Year 7s to write messages to their MP, after scaring them witless about the coming “Climate Emergency”, “Biodiversity Crisis”, “Cost of Living Crisis” and “Sewage Scandal”. Illustrating her tweet with one of the pupils’ postcards…

The teacher notes her MP in the constituency of Hexham — Guy Opperman — is current on paternity leave, so she may not receive a reply for some time. Demonstrating her benevolence, Meryl goes on to Tweet that she is increasing “looking at babies & feel heartbroken that their future is so desperately sad. Biodiversity loss, climate collapse & social breakdown… maybe Guy can act accordingly”. Twenty minutes later the teacher joked that today’s rainfall was “trying to cleanse the earth of Torys [sic]”…

It’s not the first time Guido has caught left-wing teachers pushing climate alarmism on children. Back in 2019, Ramsgate Arts Primary School was caught foisting Extinction Rebellion propaganda onto 7-year-olds. At least this time the propaganda’s unaffiliated…