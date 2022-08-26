Happy #PositiveTwitterDay Everyone

Today is the tenth annual #PositiveTwitterDay, the day when we all try to be a bit nicer on the sometimes hellish social media platform. Guido and co-conspirators will be trying to engage even more civilly than normal today with everyone on Twitter…

Maybe today

  • Try to have a conversation, not a shouting match, with someone with whom you don’t agree. Caps lock off.
  • Tweet about somebody on the other side of a big debate – but whose views and perspective you have learnt something from, because of how they engage.
  • Share a positive experience of using Twitter – how people rallied round to support you personally, or how it helped you spread the word about something that really mattered.
  • Or just join in the discussion and show your support with the #PositiveTwitterDay hashtag.

Social media, or at least UK political Twitter, is a little less angry than it was during Corbyn era or in the period between the referendum and Brexit. Use Positive Twitter Day to spark a broader conversation – on Twitter and elsewhere – about how we, as users, can shape the norms that we want on social media. Help spread a bit of civility in these polarised times. Twitter can be a place for the exchange of information rather than the abuse of political opponents. To tweet your support just click this link #PositiveTwitterDay
