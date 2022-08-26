Eddie Izzard Targets Sheffield for MP Hopes

A fortnight ago Guido reported Eddie Izzard was once again considering standing for election, having been so inspired by President Zelenskyy’s fight against. Izzard said:

“I was trying to be an MP at the last general election and I am hoping to be an MP at the next general election. I will try very hard to get there and I hope the people of the constituency will elect me.”

Well, it seems plans are now moving at pace. Speaking to a local BBC reporter this afternoon, Izzard said hopes are set on Sheffield Central as the first seat of choice. Sitting Labour MP Paul Blomfield has already announced he’s standing down at the next election, leaving a whopping 27,000 majority up for grabs. To be fair, this wouldn’t be a carpetbagged candidacy – Izzard went to university in the city…

The selection process hasn’t formally started yet, with other candidates set to come forward when Labour draws up a shortlist. Best of luck Eddie, you’ll need it…