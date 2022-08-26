Ealing Council Leader Blames Blocked Drains on Ukraine War

Peter Mason, the Labour leader of Ealing Council has mustered a novel explanation for his borough’s failure to provide basic drainage and bin collection services. Some drains have not been unblocked for five weeks. When Rupa Huq inquired about the state of the council’s services, Mason first excuse was hardly original. The council which he leads has been left bereft of cheap labour which has led to “operational constraints” following, wait for it…. Brexit — and that there are simply no minions available to do the job. Peter has clearly forgotten much of his ‘Urban Regeneration’ MSc that he studied at UCL. Fortunately for him, he also has experience in political risk and intelligence, campaign strategy, and crisis management…

According to a co-conspirator, more amusingly, however, was Peter’s second excuse. Alongside NATO, the most steadfast ally of Ukraine in its struggle against Russia is the Borough of Ealing. Due to the backlog in dealing with support for Ukraine, all other council responsibilities have been ‘pushed back’. Guido expects statues of Peter to be erected in Kyiv momentarily.
mdi-tag-outline Labour Party Local government
mdi-timer August 26 2022 @ 11:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments