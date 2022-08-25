Steve Barclay Subjected to Thick of It-Style Hospital Heckle

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has just been subjected to a replication of the Thick of It’s infamous “Have you ever cleaned up your own mother’s p*ss” moment, as he stood outside a hospital giving an interview. Barclay was talking about the health service before a member of the public approached him and shouted “Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting and the people dying out?” She continued…

Barclay: Yes we are.

Heckler: Well, don’t you think 12 years is long enough?

Barclay: Yes and we’re…

Heckler: Twelve years and you’ve done bugger all about it! People have died and all you’ve done is nothing!

An instant classic…