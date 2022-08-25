Reform UK Calls for Wartime “Force Majeure” Energy Response

Reform’s UK leader Richard Tice has called on the government to declare a “Force Majeure” situation in response to the energy crisis, calling on the government to “take control of UK energy production pricing”. In a speech this morning, Tice sets out a four-point plan to deal with energy pricing:
Reform UK proposes this wartime footing should exist “until normal market conditions return”, while paired with radical policies to deal with Britain’s supply issue. In order to accelerate new gas and nuclear supplies the party wants to offer compensation to local communities in return for unlocking shale gas “treasure”, which they calculate could be up to £1 trillion. This would be paired with:
They believe improvements to energy self-reliance would start within three years and a full resolution to the problem in 7-10 years. Whether you agree with the policies or not, it’s remarkable Reform UK now has the most comprehensive plan to deal with the energy crisis of any major UK party…
Tice’s PowerPoint can be read below: