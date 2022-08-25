Reform UK Calls for Wartime “Force Majeure” Energy Response

Reform’s UK leader Richard Tice has called on the government to declare a “Force Majeure” situation in response to the energy crisis, calling on the government to “take control of UK energy production pricing”. In a speech this morning, Tice sets out a four-point plan to deal with energy pricing:

UK energy producers should be obliged to sell to UK suppliers at 2021 average price or face nationalisation

Return the domestic price cap to around £1,750 per year

Cap business rates at c. 35p per kwh

Provide “extra help” to the most vulnerable

Reform UK proposes this wartime footing should exist “until normal market conditions return”, while paired with radical policies to deal with Britain’s supply issue. In order to accelerate new gas and nuclear supplies the party wants to offer compensation to local communities in return for unlocking shale gas “treasure”, which they calculate could be up to £1 trillion. This would be paired with:

Accelerating gas & oil exploration in the North Sea

Building high-efficiency combined cycle gas turbines

Accelerate small modular nuclear reactors

Ending subsidised renewables, which are “unreliable and expensive”.

They believe improvements to energy self-reliance would start within three years and a full resolution to the problem in 7-10 years. Whether you agree with the policies or not, it’s remarkable Reform UK now has the most comprehensive plan to deal with the energy crisis of any major UK party…

Tice’s PowerPoint can be read below: