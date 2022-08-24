Sky’s Covid Docudrama is a Tall Story

Guido’s looking forward to Sky’s retelling of the Brexit Pandemic in This England, the likeness and sets all look pretty good, although it remains to be seen whether director Michael Winterbottom will be able to leave any prejudices at the door. Regardless of the show’s evaluation of Boris’s response to the pandemic, Rishi will certainly be pleased with his portrayal. Actor Shri Patel had the task of portraying the chancellor, seen in the trailer generically saying “Obviously the impact on the economy would be huge”. There’s just one significant discrepancy: 6’1 Patel has been cast to play a man seven inches shorter…

Kevin Branagh’s Boris is closer to reality. Branagh measures in at 5’10 – the same height Boris claims he is, although Guido’s previously done a comprehensive fact check on this, and he’s really around 5’6. Hancock is only three inches out too. Looking at the other casting choices, Guido was particularly amused to see the actor tasked with playing Hancock’s ex-SpAd, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, has previously appeared in Mission Impossible: Fallout. Jamie is better looking in real life…