NEW: Three Senior Kemi Backers Come Out for Liz

Rather buried in today’s Telegraph letters to the editor comes a triple endorsement from some of Kemi Badenoch’s most senior MP backers: Alex Burghart, Julia Lopez and Lee Rowley.

In their endorsement, they write Liz is the candidate “likelier to challenge the orthodoxy that stifles our cultural, economic and public life. We have also asked who has shown greatest interest in reforming the machinery of government – essential if we are to serve better those we represent. Read their full endorsement here and the list of who’s backing who below…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

See the spreadsheet in full here…