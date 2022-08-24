Matt Hancock Joins the Metaverse

Matt Hancock has become the first MP to join the metaverse. Since stepping down as Health Secretary the lover boy has picked up the baton of some niche political issues, not least the complementary causes of cryptocurrency and assisted dying. According to the press release, Hancock is now engaging with the Californian virtual reality platform as he “believes that the Metaverse should be open and free”. It’s a generous hairline…

The platform last made news in Westminster when Nick Clegg agreed to be interviewed by the FT in/on it. Hancock and Clegg in the Metaverse together – Dante only wrote about the circles of hell, we get to be immersed in them…

UPDATE: Matt Hancock is now not entering the Metaverse. According to tech reporter Chris Stokel-Walker, despite the press release announcing the move explicitly saying “Matt Hancock Enters the Metaverse – revealing his avatar”, she is told there have been some crossed wires, and this is both not the case nor is it an avatar of Matt Hancock. Fun’s over guys…