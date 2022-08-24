Finnish PM Apologises for Topless Photo Taken During Party

After passing her self-inflicted drug test, the Finnish PM has now had to apologise after a photo emerged of two young female influencers snogging whilst topless. This is starting to make Partygate look mild…

The photo was uploaded to TikTok by well-known Finnish influencer Sabina Sarkka, of her and another influencer kissing topless, upholding their modesty with a sign saying “Finland”. Taken at the PM’s official residence in Helsinki…

Footage from the party has also emerged of the PM dancing — grinding — with said influencer later on in the evening. No sign of the party finnishing early…

The image has now, unfortunately, been taken down* and PM Sanna Marin said, “In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate. I apologise for it.” This whole story is proving fantastic free advertising for the country’s tourism board…

*Guido’s managed to recover the original TikTok, though it’s just a photo over music…