Extinction Rebellion Announce National Bus Tour… Using Diesel Buses

Extinction Rebellion is planning a major disruptive campaign starting this September, to add to all the other crises the country is facing. Their plan includes an occupation of London, a national bus tour, mass civil disobedience and a big march in London next Spring. Here’s the timetable:

9 September: Painting streets with posters and flyers

10-13 September: A three-day occupation at Marble Arch

14 September – 13 October: A “fleet of rebellion buses” will travel the country

14 October: Return to London for “Nonviolent civil disobedience”

Guido was convinced by one of the answers in the Q&A on their website regarding the bus tour:

Are the buses electric? No. Electric buses are very expensive. 50% of a vehicles carbon footprint (electric, petrol or diesel) is locked into its production. It is more environmentally sound to use diesel vehicles for as long as possible as long as they are running efficiently than it is to buy new electric vehicles.

So it is, according to Extinction Rebellion, “environmentally sound” for Guido to drive his 3 litre diesel Jaguar. Travelling the “length and breadth of the country” in diesel buses to fight climate change sums up the intellectual and ideological incoherence of the swampies…