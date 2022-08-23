Police Actually Prevent Climate Protest Disruption

Essex Police actually managed to prevent a road protest by Just Stop Oil this morning in an increasingly rare example of them ‘doing their job’. Local residents, presumably already calling in to tell work they won’t be able to make it in today, will have been astonished to see police making almost instantaneous arrests on the motorway in Grays. 10 protestors sitting near the Dartford Crossing, blocking lorries, were dragged out of the road. Unfortunately, the police still insist on ‘safely unsticking’ their glued hands rather than following the Italians’ example…

Essex Police say a total of 20 people were arrested this morning, though no doubt they’ll be released immediately without charge as per. Inspector Stuart Austin said, “Road disruption is currently minimal and I’d like to thank local drivers, workers, and businesses for their patience. I want to be clear: policing is not anti-protest but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where laws are being broken.” Just Stop Oil have already promised near-constant protests in Westminster from October. Man the barricades…