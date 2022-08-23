Plaid Cymru Councillor Threatens to Shoot English Visitors

Plaid Cymru councillor, Jon Scriven, has added border enforcement to his list of job responsibilities, alongside bin collection and potholes. In a since-deleted post on Facebook, Scriven was seen brandishing a firearm on a beach at Ogmore-by-Sea, and threatening to shoot any English people who might dare cross the channel. It was deleted yesterday after having been up for a fortnight.

Shortly after Guido called the Plaid Cymru press office, Scriven posted a hasty apology to Facebook for “any offence caused”. A classic…



Perhaps Councillor Scriven should think more Caerphilly about his social media content in future…