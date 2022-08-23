NHS Staff Warned to Stop Misusing A&E as Hospital Tells Patients They’re “Extremely Busy”

The NHS is in crisis, quelle surprise. Scrutiny of ONS excess death figures, cited by The Telegraph this weekend, shows around 1,000 more people are currently dying each week than expected for this time of year – from conditions other than Covid. This is particularly affecting 30-59-year-olds, with heart attacks, diabetes and cancer all having gone untreated during lockdown. The usual winter crisis has hit us in August…

Down in Dorset, A&E is in no better shape. Last week the University Hospitals Dorset NHS Trust warned local residents to stop abusing A&E with non-serious and non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries as “our hospitals are extremely busy.” What’s causing this spike in demand? It appears the crisis for the hospital is partly homemade…

Our hospitals are currently extremely busy. Please only visit our emergency departments for serious or life-threatening illnesses or injuries so we can focus on those who need us most urgently. For less serious injuries or conditions, NHS 111, your GP or pharmacy can all help. pic.twitter.com/7u0Y9PkDMt — University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust (@UHD_NHS) August 18, 2022

An internal staff bulletin sent to Guido reveals NHS staff themselves have been bollocked for wasting their colleagues’ time, by turning up to A&E with non-critical conditions. The memo warns “We have had instances of staff attending when they should have contacted their GP or accessed a UTC appointment. Some are leaving their workplace to be checked in and wanting to return to their work awaiting their review.”

It’s frankly unbelievable that NHS staff, who so constantly talk about pressure on the NHS, believe they can get special treatment in the emergency department. The memo was entitled “setting a good example”…

Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the Taxpayers’ Alliance, told Guido:

“With emergency departments at breaking point, taxpayers will be sick to the back teeth to learn that NHS Trust staff are inappropriately using precious resources.”

Try to avoid getting sick to the back teeth – you won’t be able to see a doctor…