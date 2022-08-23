Campaign Update: Rishi Rejects Job Offer, Liz’s News Vacuum

Good Tuesday morning. There are 11 days left of this leadership race.

Today’s news:

Under attack:

In other news:

Today’s headline:

Job prospects:

“I am not focused on all of that and I doubt Liz is… I am not thinking about jobs for me or anyone else. One thing I have reflected on as well a bit is being in a government, in cabinet, over the last couple of years, you really need to agree with the big things. Because it is tough, as I found, when you don’t. And I wouldn’t want to end up in a situation like that again.”