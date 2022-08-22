Woke Whitehall Rushes to Hire Before Liz Victory

Whitehall bureaucrats have wasted no time going on another woke hiring spree following Liz Truss’s pledge to scrap ‘diversity and inclusion’ jobs in the civil service. Only two weeks until the HR shakeup…

Those applicants who missed out on the last £400,000 hiring round in January will be doubtless keen to apply to be the “Head of Team, Judicial Diversity and Inclusion” at the Ministry of Justice (leadership experience required) – excellent value for the taxpayer at a cool £64,135 per annum. The chosen candidate will be responsible for ensuring that “diversity is celebrated through organised events and awareness sessions”. Alternatively, those accustomed to working from home might be interested in becoming a “Senior Inclusion and Wellbeing Lead” at the Office of National Statistics. Candidates have until Tuesday 30 August to apply from the comfort of their sofa.

As part of her “war on Whitehall waste”, Liz Truss has proposed sacking 350 diversity and inclusion officers to keep civil servants focused on their one and only core job of delivery — saving the taxpayer up to £12 million. Applicants better hope contracts are signed on the dotted line before September 6th…