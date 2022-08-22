Tory MPs Prepare for Conference Shafting

Apologies to anyone still eating breakfast, Guido’s just been sent a press release from the Tories’ LGBT wing announcing a new range of “limited-edition” political-themed condoms in time for this year’s party conference in Birmingham. Some of which bear the names of MPs…

Slogans include:

  • Strong and Stable
  • Unleash Britain’s Potential
  • Honourable Member
  • Labour isn’t working, but this condom will (*99% of the time)

Some patrons of the group, including two MPs also have personalised versions:

  •  Gary Sambrook: Strap it for Sambrook
  • Peter Gibson: Glove it for Gibbo
  • Andrew Boff: Boff – Safely
  • Emma Best: Bang for Best
  • Nick Rogers: Roger for Nick

Not a Johnson pun in sight…

LGBT Conservatives chair Elena Bunbury comments, “This is just a small step in the work we have done towards safer sex, but we hope it provides a fun tool and useful memento for all those using them.” A fun tool indeed…
