Rishi Leadership Event Hosted by Rich Remainer

On Friday Rishi arrived at a multi-million-pound mansion in South West Hertfordshire to whip up support for his fledgeling campaign. A half-hour-long video of the husting was uploaded to YouTube yesterday, with Rishi being introduced by host Subhash Thakrar in the presence of local MP Gagan Mohindra and even the Ugandan High Commissioner to the UK Nimisha Madhvani. In the lavish home counties garden on marble steps, Rishi’s host wished Lord Krishna’s blessings upon the former chancellor “for all things that are going to happen in your life”. He’ll need those blessings…

Conspicuous from his usual pitch were his words about being the one true Brexiteer in this race, with no mention appearing in either his speech or the Q&A. Perhaps this might be expected in the wealthy home counties, though his host will have been relieved. According to Companies House, Subhash Thakrar is none other than a former director of UK Indians for Remaining in Europe Limited. The group was backed by parliamentary heavyweights like Alok Sharma and Keith Vaz, and argued “British Indians are outward looking internationalists which is why so many of us believe that Britain’s place belongs in the EU”. Thakrar also signed a letter warning:

“Indian companies have informed me that some decisions on future investments into the UK have been deferred until the outcome of the referendum is known and, if we vote to leave the EU, there is a big risk that Indian companies will think twice before investing in the UK.”

Thakrar bemoaned that Liz has yet to agree to appear at a husting hosted by him…