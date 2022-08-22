Amanda Milling Endorsing Liz

As ever you can find Guido’s spreadsheet in full here, and get in touch with any developments to team@order-order.com. All part of Guido’s commitment to public service…
mdi-tag-outline Tory Leadership 2022
mdi-account-multiple-outline Amanda Milling Liz Truss
mdi-timer August 22 2022 @ 11:11 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments