MPs’ Backing: Rishi Claims 140 versus Liz’s 153

The endorsements of MPs are now symbolic rather than decisive; they, like ordinary Tory members, have only one vote in the final round. That said, they still carry some weight because as in the words of ConservativeHome editor Paul Goodman, “If as a Party member you can’t quite make up your mind, might it not be sensible to let Tory MPs do it for you? After all, they will have to work with the winner, or try to, in the cockpit of the Commons – amidst a culture that shrivels the power of that 80-seat majority.” Hence the ongoing effort by the two campaigns to claim as many endorsements as possible…

Team Rishi have alerted Guido to the following MPs’ endorsements: Alan Mak, Andrew Percy, Ben Spencer , Caroline Ansell, Charles Walker, Dan Poulter, Gary Sambrook, Helen Grant, Jack Brereton, Jeremy Wright, John Baron, Matt Vickers , Peter Bottomley and Rob Courts. All of whom will no doubt thank Guido for not overlooking their allegiance at this late stage in the game. This halves the endorsement gap from 26 to 13 in Liz’s favour.

As ever you can find Guido's spreadsheet in full here

UPDATE: YouGov’s membership poll seems pretty constant: