Michael Gove Backing Rishi

Michael Gove has finally come out to back Rishi, alongside declaring he’s quitting frontline politics before Liz Truss made the decision for him. Guido heard word that the declaration would come today earlier this afternoon and put the rumours to Team Rishi and Gove sources – to blanket silence.

Writing in The Times this evening he says Rishi will “put the strength of the state at the service of the weakest”, versus Liz’s tax cuts that will put “the stock options of FTSE 100 executives” before the poorest. He adds of his own future:

“I do not expect to be in government again. But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the cabinet under three prime ministers. I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it.” “I cannot see how safeguarding the stock options of FTSE 100 executives should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society, but at a time of want and hunger it cannot be the right priority.”

Contacted team Liz and Gove sources earlier about this rumour earlier - to blanket silence. Time will tell. https://t.co/iRhtu2aGPr — Calgie (@christiancalgie) August 19, 2022

