Appearing at an RMT picket line yesterday, keen-eyed politicos noticed Corbyn had showed up looking a bit worse-for-wear, sporting a black eye and busted lip. Corbyn, for whom this is the second eye injury Guido’s reported on, explained he had “collided with the ground” while jogging in Finsbury Park, hitting a tree root. No doubt Comrade Corbyn will now be calling for a root and branch review of North London pathways…