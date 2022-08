Another day, another poll, another overwhelming Truss lead. YouGov’s latest poll for Sky News gives Liz a 37-point lead amongst Tory members who’ve already cast their ballots, with Truss on 68% and Rishi on 31%. 38% of those polled say they haven’t voted yet, although of that group just 26% say they’re still undecided. As Sam Coates points out, there are only about 10% of Tory members still on the fence. Even those yet to vote are already falling in behind Truss. Still another 16 days to go…