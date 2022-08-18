WATCH: Sky Release Second Trailer for Boris Docudrama

Sky has released the second trailer for This England, their upcoming docudrama on the early days of the government’s response to Covid. Kenneth Branagh more or less looks the part, although to Guido’s ear, the voice doesn’t quite seem to match. Playing well-known contemporary figures is always difficult. We also get our first glimpse at Rishi, and Guido notes the actor playing Cummings in this also happened to play Carswell in The Uncivil War. Presumably Sky wouldn’t stump up the cash for Cumberbatch…