WATCH: Sadiq Khan Blames London’s Rising Crime Rate on School Holidays and Heatwave

Sadiq’s finally got an answer for London’s soaring crime rates: longer days, school holidays, and… the weather. Speaking to LBC just now, in the wake of yet another appalling stabbing in the city, Sadiq said:

“We have seen over the last few days, the last week, a number of awful homicides. I’m afraid this summer we are seeing what we feared which is an increase in violent crime… there are longer daylight hours, school holidays, a heatwave and so forth. We are working with the police to suppress that violence.”

Yes, because this is the first time in history that the sun has set after 8pm. That explains everything. Presumably the police will just take the day off when it finally snows…