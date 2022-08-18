GB News Announces New Presenters, New £60 Million Investment

GB News investors have committed to a further £60 million capital injection to accelerate its growth, existing backers Legatum Ventures Limited and Sir Paul Marshall, having bought out Discovery Inc. Co-lead investor Sir Paul says:

“This is more than a financial investment. As investors we’re proud of what GB News doing for media plurality in the UK, bringing fresh perspectives to the national conversation on issues that matter to real Britain.”

GB News CEO Angelos Frangopoulos announced new appointments:

  • Camilla Tominey joins in a new senior political presenting role, in addition to her existing position at the Telegraph.
  • Andrew Pierce joins with his own show later this year, also continuing his senior editorial position at the Daily Mail
  • Michael Portillo joins the channel’s political team and will launch his own new programme in the autumn

So far the GB News formula is beating the Talk TV formula for audience share. The financial backers seem happy…
