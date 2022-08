Guido’s seminal spreadsheet of which MP’s are backing which candidate is once again, following a brief respite after the circus of knockout stages, fully up to date. More so than any rival’s…

Liz is now well ahead on 152, Rishi lagging on 126, and for the first time there’s a full list of names yet to declare. They still represent 22% of the parliamentary party…

As ever you can find Guido’s spreadsheet in full here, and get in touch with any developments to team@order-order.com. You’re welcome…