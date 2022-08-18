Boris Appoints UK Government’s Ambassador to Space

As one of his, potentially, lasts acts as PM, Boris has appointed Britain’s new Government Advisor to… the space industry. David Morris MP got the star job, certainly set to put rocket boosters under his career, and will be in charge of any policies regarding the NASA mission to the moon or “any other space related matters”. An out-of-this-world opportunity for a backbencher…

David tells Guido the role is, in effect, a trade envoy post to the UK space industry, and will be meeting with the US Space Force next week. He was appointed National Space Champion in July this year as well as serving as the chair of the APPG for Space. Morris has already had a fascinating career; as an accomplished guitarist he was a bandmate of Rick Astley and wrote songs for Jason Donovan – he’d better start brushing up on his Bowie as Parliament’s own Ziggy Stardust…