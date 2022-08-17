Team Rishi Reject ‘Truther’ Claims of Fake McDonald’s Contactless Photoshoot

This morning Rishi uploaded an Instagram Story making light of his infamous difficulties with contactless pay. After announcing a fuel duty cut in his March Budget, Rishi spent the day at a petrol station, filling up strangers’ cars and then paying for it in the shop – where he tried holding his card up to the barcode scanner. Hardly undermining the ‘out of touch’ accusations…

Now he’s had another go, this time at a McDonad’s self checkout. At first glance, it looks like he’s learned his lesson. “Nailed it”…

The photo itself, however, begs the question of authenticity that has dogged his leadership campaign. How real is it? Team Liz sources are already casting doubts. Accusations are flying given the screen already says “thank you for your order”, and the machine has printed out a receipt. Video footage of a typical kiosk in action shows this screen doesn’t usually appear for around 10 seconds after tapping the card.

Did Rishi get a minion to pay, then step in and pose for the camera? Did he mess up the first time, then reshoot the photo some seconds later? His team deny the conspiracies. Guido will leave it up to co-conspirators to decide…