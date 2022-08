The latest ConservativeHome poll tells a familiar tale: Liz is miles ahead with the membership on 60%, while Rishi trails on 28% with just 9% still undecided. 3% said “neither“. The last poll had Liz on 58%, Rishi on 26%, and 12% undecided. Rishi isn’t making up any new ground. He’s still 32 points behind, and 60% of voters say they’ve already cast their ballots…