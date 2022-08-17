More MPs Now Backing Liz than Rishi

When Chris Skidmore defected to Team Truss six days ago, Rishi had this to say at that evening’s hustings in Cheltenham:

“In the Parliamentary stage of this, I led every single round… I have the most support from Members of Parliament… it’s from Parliamentary colleagues across the spectrum… I’m really proud to have all their support.”

Today ConservativeHome’s running list of MP backers has Liz overtake Rishi’s parliamentary support, with 136 declared supporters to his 124. About that, Rishi…

UPDATE: Guido expects at least eight more MPs not on the ConservativeHome list to be announced as backing Liz tonight:

1. Ben Bradley

2. Bill Wiggin

3. Conor Burns

4. Derek Thomas

5. Edward Leigh

6. James Daly

7. Robin Millar

8. John Whittingdale