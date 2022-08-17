GB News to Host Two Hour Liz Versus Rishi Debate This Friday

“I am delighted to be returning to Manchester to host the Conservative Party hustings with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

This time, I get the chance to grill the candidates and oversee the audience’s interrogation of them. As we enter the final phase of the campaign, the timing is perfect.

There are many big issues in need of further examination. These include, what the candidates think is the role of the state; How big it should be; and how much the Government should try to do, with taxpayers picking up the tab?

Both have touched on it, but I hope we can go much further with these fundamental questions about the future of the UK.

