Rishi’s Swanky New Swimming Pool Nearly Complete

TeesPix has some excellent aerial shots of Rishi’s swanky new £400,000 swimming pool, gym, and tennis court up in North Yorkshire. It looks like the complex is nearing completion, with builders currently laying the court and putting the finishing touches on the 12-metre by 5-metre pool. They can’t finish it soon enough, what with the local public pools closing over rising energy costs…

Hopefully the residents of Richmond will have priority access to the diving board, given a drought has just this morning been declared in Yorkshire. Envious co-conspirators hoping to build a £400,000 building of their own would be out of luck under PM Rishi, especially within Green Belt land…

Hat-tip: TeesPix
