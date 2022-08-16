11 Tory Whips Declare for Liz

Rishi’s monopoly on ex-Chief Whips backing his campaign is said to show how badly out of alignment the Tory parliamentary party and the membership have become over the last few years. Mark Spencer (2019-2022), Julian Smith (2017-2019), Gavin Williamson (2016-2017), Mark Harper (2015) and Andrew Mitchell (2012) are all backing Sunak. Michael Gove’s allegiances (2014) are also well rumoured…

Today, however, Liz gets a major boost. 11 whips have come out and back Truss over the preferences of their former bosses. A major coup, especially given it was thought many were going to remain undeclared.

They know the way the wind is blowing…