Sadiq Whacks Up Boris Bike Charges for Commuters

Sadiq Khan has announced he’s planning to make Boris Bikes across the capital more expensive for the first time in nine years. In a new press release this afternoon, Sadiq revealed the £2 charge per 24 hours will be scrapped next month, replaced by a £1.65 pay-per-ride system, spinning as a price decrease. Meaning those using the bikes to commute to and from work will now pay at least £3.30, rather than £2…

The ‘good’ news is he’s simultaneously adding 500 e-bikes to the fleet, although those will cost £3.30 per ride, and will initially be limited to those registered to the monthly or annual scheme. By the way, the annual membership is rising from £90 to £120…

Inevitably, Sadiq is actually spinning all this as a positive step towards encouraging more people to cycle:

“I’m determined to continue building a cleaner, greener London for everyone and this includes making cycling as accessible as possible […] The new Santander Cycles e-bikes will play an important role in helping to break down some of the barriers that stop people from getting on a bike, including fitness, age and length of journey.”

Encouraging people to cycle by making it more expensive during a cost of living crisis. Peddling nonsense like this still comes free of charge…
