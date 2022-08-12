Liz Versus Tom Newton Dunn: Round 2

Last night saw Liz turn fire on TalkTV’s Tom Newton Dunn once again, after their previous showdown in Darlington. On Tuesday Liz was accused of attacking the media as a whole, after slamming certain papers for calling tax cuts “handouts” and talking Britain down. The media, en masse, had a hissy fit…

Last night Camilla Tominey hauled Liz up on these comments, after Liz complained the media doesn’t spend enough time talking about the benefits of our new post-Brexit trade deals:

Camilla: Are you happy with the press this week? Because you’ve had a bit of a go at us Liz: Well I had a go at Tom Newton Dunn, but you’re asking much sounder questions Camilla. Camilla: Thank you!

Guido imagines fewer in the media will be peeved off about individual attacks on Tom…