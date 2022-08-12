Liz Still Extending Lead Over Rishi

Despite last night’s Telegraph online poll registering an amazing 73,249 votes with a big majority for Rishi, more traditional pollsters are still finding Liz ahead. Two weeks ago Techne had Liz only 5 points ahead of Rishi, this morning they have her 27 points ahead – an improvement on the 20-point advantage they detected last time among Conservative Party supporters. Rishi supporters claim the more people he meets, the more people he wins over in the room. According to party chairman Andrew Stephenson “over 5,000 members have attended our first five hustings and to date nearly 17,000 hustings tickets have already been sold”, which means Rishi will get to be in the room with some 10% of the selectorate. Hope never dies…