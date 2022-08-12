Labour Finally Breaks August Energy Crisis Silence

Guido hopes co-conspirators are sitting down when they read this: Labour has a policy. Not just a policy, a policy on a topic relevant to the national debate. Last night Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that were Labour in a position to affect change, they would “finally end the injustice that sees people with energy prepayment meters paying over the odds for their gas and electricity.” Bringing prepayment energy prices into line with those for direct debit customers, they claim, will “provide relief to 4 million households”. The Mirror’s Dan Bloom, hardly a Labour-sceptical hack, has revealed the total amount this policy would save those on prepayment meters: £46 a year.

The same Labour complaining that Rishi’s £400 handout to every household, and up to £1,200 handout to the poorest isn’t nearly enough to help people through the winter has broken their silence with a package of support worth £46 a year at present. It’ll increase to a value of £84 under the October-December price cap, and £100 if the price cap rises to expected levels in January-March. Labour says this is “the first strand of a fuller package on the energy crisis”. This is a very low energy start to solving to the energy crisis…