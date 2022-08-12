Russo-British Chamber of Commerce Drinks Reception Cancelled After Guido Exposé

On Wednesday the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce sent an invitation out to members for a drinks reception next week, explicitly telling those invited it “will be of necessity a low-key affair as we do not wish to attract outside attention to the event”. Unfortunately, the invitation landed in Guido’s hands, who promptly broke the rule of silence and revealed it was set to happen next Wednesday at the George Pub on Borough High Street…

Credit to Lord Austin who then took the cause up with the pub owners, Greene King, saying they should cancel it. “If not, I hope Ukrainians, Russian opposition & those who believe in democracy and human rights will protest outside” Yesterday afternoon, Greene King did just that…

Hi there, we’ve received messages about an event advertised to take place at The George but we have spoken to the pub team and they will not be hosting this event. The pub team took a booking but the nature of the event was not disclosed. — Greene King CustCare (@greenekingcares) August 11, 2022

Unfortunately for the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce, Lord Austin has already followed up by asking his followers to “make sure they’re not able to organise their party on the quiet somewhere else next week.” Guido will certainly keep an eye out, and looks forward to being added to the Kremlin’s next list of sanctioned hacks…