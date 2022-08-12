Campaign Update: Liz Rules Out 2023 Election, Rishi Wins in Cheltenham

Good Friday morning. There are 22 days left of the Tory leadership campaign.

Cheltenham Husting Performance

In other news:

Today’s new policy:

Also:

Fast-tracking approvals to alter existing reservoirs and water recycling facilities and for new projects.

By reviewing grants put in place after Brexit to “ensure that these are incentivising the proper storage of water”.

By encouraging OFWAT to use existing enforcement powers more aggressively.

“It comes after George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, called in The Sunday Telegraph for more water companies to introduce urgent restrictions.

Leadership contender Rishi Sunak is understood to be supportive of the position, while his rival Liz Truss is not.”