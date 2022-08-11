Register of Interests: Tory Leadership Special

While MPs don’t have to register donations for a month after receiving them, some swottish leadership candidates have submitted their homework early in this month’s register of members’ interests. Tom Tugendhat has been especially comprehensive, registering a whopping £123,674.44 in donations for his leadership campaign. Rishi and Liz especially have been very quiet so far. Here’s the full list…

Kemi Badenoch: 

  • £2,500 Joanne Black
  • £10,000 Longrow Capital

Suella Braverman

  • £10,000 First Corporate Consultants
  • £2,000 discount on digital services from Ethan R Wilkinson Ltd

Tom Tugendhat

  • £3,000 advertising support from Policy Focus Ltd
  • £8,872.94 debate prep support from Policy Focus Ltd
  • £15,000 Policy Focus Ltd
  • £10,000 Policy Focus Ltd
  • £50,000 Ian Mukherjee
  • £25,000 Beacon Rock Ltd
  • £5,000 InvestUK Group Ltd
  • £1,000 Policy Focus Ltd
  • £5,301.50 from Policy Focus Ltd “to meet residual costs for my campaign”
  • £500 from Policy Focus Ltd

Rishi Sunak

  • £3,195 Office space donation from Bridge Consulting Ltd

While Rishi registered just over £3,000 in office space – before moving his swelling team from Westminster to Holborn – Guido also notices his name cropping up in another member’s declaration. Three days ago Mark Fletcher, Bolsover, registered that Sunak paid £5,046.82 for a fundraising dinner in his constituency. Unfortunately for Rishi, Mark has declared for Liz…

So far neither Liz, Sajid nor Nadhim have registered a penny in donations; it’s not unlikely Rishi will also have paid for much of his campaign out of his own pocket. Nadhim did make one registration however: four tickets to a Billie Eilish concert valued at £480…
