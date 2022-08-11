Eddie Izzard Inspired by Zelenskyy to Stand as Labour MP

Eddie Izzard has once again threatened to stand as a Labour MP at the next general election. Speaking to Clive Allen on the My Seven Wonders podcast yesterday, the self-identifying comedian reiterated plans to don a red rosette at the earliest opportunity:

“I was trying to be an MP at the last general election and I am hoping to be an MP at the next general election. I will try very hard to get there and I hope the people of the constituency will elect me. So I am very serious about it. I have said it since 2010 quite categorically…”

Asked if the country was tired of “comedians” as political leaders after Boris Johnson, Izzard immediately shot back with “Volodymyr Zelensky… there you go. Have I answered you? He’s been very strong. Very consistent.” It’s a shame the same can’t be said for Eddie, though. Ukraine can only hope Zelenskyy himself is immune to Izzard’s lipstick kiss of death…