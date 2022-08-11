BBC’s Huw Edwards Attacks Trainee Hack for Mark Drakeford Article… Without Reading It

Huw Edwards, the BBC’s star presenter who earns a cool £414,999 a year to lead the broadcaster’s impartial news coverage, is upset. What’s got him so emotional? The cost of living crisis? The hosepipe ban? Perhaps his recent pay cut? No – it’s a comment piece by 24-year old Telegraph trainee, Kara Kennedy.
Taking to Twitter just now, a furious Edwards attacked Kennedy for her debut comment piece – even calling her and her colleagues “feeble” – just for making the mistake of disapproving of Mark Drakeford. If that’s not eyebrow-raising enough given Edwards’ supposed commitment to impartiality, to top it all off, he admits he didn’t even read the piece…
Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise, given the online bromance Edwards and Drakeford appear to share. Just last week, the pair were spotted together at the National Eisteddfod festival.
January 18, 2022
Looks like they get along quite well…