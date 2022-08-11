BBC’s Huw Edwards Attacks Trainee Hack for Mark Drakeford Article… Without Reading It

Huw Edwards, the BBC’s star presenter who earns a cool £414,999 a year to lead the broadcaster’s impartial news coverage, is upset. What’s got him so emotional? The cost of living crisis? The hosepipe ban? Perhaps his recent pay cut? No – it’s a comment piece by 24-year old Telegraph trainee, Kara Kennedy.

Taking to Twitter just now, a furious Edwards attacked Kennedy for her debut comment piece – even calling her and her colleagues “feeble” – just for making the mistake of disapproving of Mark Drakeford. If that’s not eyebrow-raising enough given Edwards’ supposed commitment to impartiality, to top it all off, he admits he didn’t even read the piece…

Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise, given the online bromance Edwards and Drakeford appear to share. Just last week, the pair were spotted together at the National Eisteddfod festival.

Looks like they get along quite well…