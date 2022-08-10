Suella’s Own Tory-Controlled Council Says Unisex School Toilets are “Ideal Situation”

This morning Suella Braverman has a punchy op-ed in the Telegraph in which she points out schools must legally provide single-sex toilets for pupils, and a failure to do so “would be unlawful.” She’s set to follow that up later today with a speech to Policy Exchange on equalities legislation, warning “our compassion for children should never blind us to the harm it is possible to do to them by misplaced affirmation”. A sound pitch…

That said, if Braverman is serious about flushing out this harmful woke dogma – say, for instance, as the next Minister for Women and Equalities – she’ll need to make a few changes close to home. Hampshire County Council’s own LGBT guidance for schools says this on gender neutral toilets:

“Any solutions will depend on the existing arrangements and facilities in each school. Many schools are providing toilets and changing facilities that are unisex. This represents an ideal situation… Over time, the use of these facilities will be unquestioned and the hope is that schools will continue to develop their physical environments to reflect a diverse and inclusive society.”

Suella’s promising to give “some legal clarity to schools and parents” in her speech today. Here’s hoping…